Two-time champions Germany exit Women’s World Cup after draw with South Korea

BRISBANE – Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg admitted her team’s performances at this Women’s World Cup were “simply not enough” as they crashed out in the group stage for the first time in their history on Thursday.

A frustrating 1-1 draw with South Korea in Brisbane allowed debutants Morocco to advance to the last 16 instead.

With the Moroccans beating Colombia 1-0 in Perth to join the South Americans on six points in Group H, Germany finished third in the table on four points and will be heading home.

World Cup winners in 2003 and 2007, the Germans reached the 2022 European Championship final – in which they lost to England – and came to Australia as one of the favourites to win the trophy.

They knew a win against South Korea would take them through to the knockout stage and were expected to get the better of a side who had lost their opening two matches and had next to no chance of advancing.

But after they went a goal up early on through Cho So-hyun, the South Koreans battled hard and defended ferociously to frustrate their opponents, who could not find a winner following Alexandra Popp’s equaliser.

“The precision was missing from our play and our opponents defended well,” said Voss-Tecklenburg.

“We showed heart, but didn’t create any clear chances. In the end, our performances over the three games were simply not enough in this group to advance.”

Skipper Popp was at a loss to explain their failure to beat South Korea.

“It’s hard to grasp, to be honest. I do not know what to say,” she said.

“It’s more than difficult to analyse... It was bumpy over the three games. That wasn’t what we wanted, but I can’t say exactly why, because I don’t quite understand it yet.”

The Germans said before the game they wanted more creativity after their shock 2-1 loss to Colombia, but they were unable to convert their many chances.