Two own goals help Orlando Pirates win South African title

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JOHANNESBURG, May 23 - Soweto giants Orlando Pirates claimed a first South African league title in 14 years with two own goals helping them secure the victory they needed on Saturday.

Pirates, one of the country's oldest and most iconic clubs, beat Orbit College 2-0 in Nelspruit to finish one point above Mamelodi Sundowns, whose record run of eight successive league titles came to an end.

Sundowns, who play in the African Champions League final on Sunday, had already completed their domestic league campaign on 68 points as Pirates edged past them on the final day of the campaign to finish on 69.

Pirates were coached to the title by former Fulham and Morocco centre-back Abdeslam Ouaddou, in his first full season as a club head coach. REUTERS