Two own goals help Atletico Madrid through to Champions League knockout stage

ROTTERDAM - Two own goals plus a brilliant, hooked volley handed Atletico Madrid a 3-1 victory away over Feyenoord in Rotterdam on Tuesday and a place in the next round of the Champions League, while eliminating their Dutch hosts.

Lutsharel Geertruida put the ball into his own net after 14 minutes before Mario Hermoso added a stunning second after 57 minutes to give the Spanish side a comfortable lead before Feyenoord pulled one ball back with 13 minutes left as Mats Wieffer headed home from a corner.

But a second own goal four minutes later, this time from Santiago Gimenez, moved Atletico top in Group E and guaranteed them a berth in the last 16.

Atletico have 11 points, one more than Lazio, who also advanced to the knockouts on Tuesday after they beat Celtic 2-0 in Rome, with their last-16 spot guaranteed by Feyenoord's defeat. REUTERS