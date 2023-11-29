Two own goals help Atletico Madrid through to Champions League knockout stage

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Feyenoord v Atletico Madrid - De Kuip, Rotterdam, Netherlands - November 28, 2023 Atletico Madrid's Mario Hermoso celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Feyenoord v Atletico Madrid - De Kuip, Rotterdam, Netherlands - November 28, 2023 Feyenoord's Quilindschy Hartman in action REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Feyenoord v Atletico Madrid - De Kuip, Rotterdam, Netherlands - November 28, 2023 Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer scores their first goal REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Feyenoord v Atletico Madrid - De Kuip, Rotterdam, Netherlands - November 28, 2023 Atletico Madrid players celebrate after Feyenoord's Lutsharel Geertruida scored an own goal and the first for Atletico Madrid REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Feyenoord v Atletico Madrid - De Kuip, Rotterdam, Netherlands - November 28, 2023 Feyenoord players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw





ROTTERDAM - Two own goals plus a brilliant, hooked volley handed Atletico Madrid a 3-1 victory away over Feyenoord in Rotterdam on Tuesday and a place in the next round of the Champions League, while eliminating their Dutch hosts.

Lutsharel Geertruida put the ball into his own net after 14 minutes before Mario Hermoso added a stunning second after 57 minutes to give the Spanish side a comfortable lead before Feyenoord pulled one ball back with 13 minutes left as Mats Wieffer headed home from a corner.

But a second own goal four minutes later, this time from Santiago Gimenez, moved Atletico top in Group E and guaranteed them a berth in the last 16.

Atletico have 11 points, one more than Lazio, who also advanced to the knockouts on Tuesday after they beat Celtic 2-0 in Rome, with their last-16 spot guaranteed by Feyenoord's defeat. REUTERS

