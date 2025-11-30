Two-goal Phil Foden helps Manchester City overcome reliance on Erling Haaland

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MANCHESTER, England - Manchester City’s Phil Foden stepped up at the perfect time by scoring twice - including a stoppage-time winner - to lift his side to a dramatic 3-2 victory over Leeds United on Nov 29, with Erling Haaland now goalless in three successive games.

The England midfielder’s sparkling form is easing the pressure on City’s attack, with coach Pep Guardiola calling the 25-year-old “a gift” to manage.

“This season has been the Phil we met a long, long time ago,” Guardiola said.

“When he arrived at 16, 17 years old at the training sessions, it was, ‘Oh my God, what a player.’ And every year he was better and better. Two years ago, when we won the Premier League, he was the best player in the league.

“It’s a joy, is a pleasure, is a gift to have him,” Guardiola added.

While Haaland leads the league in scoring with 14 goals, he could not find the back of the net in City’s two recent defeats by Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen, leading to questions about Guardiola’s reliance on the Norwegian.

The manager praised Foden’s versatility and attitude on Nov 29, noting his willingness to play anywhere for the team.

“The incredible thing is you say, ‘Phil, you have to play there,’ in a position maybe against his potential,” Guardiola said.

“(Foden will say) ‘I want to play right or left. I want to help the team. I want to run.’ It’s an incredible pleasure to be his manager because he always is open to improve and has a mentality to say, ‘I’m going to win the game.’”

Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol jumps out of the way as teammate Phil Foden strikes the ball to score his team's third goal - the winner - in stoppage time. PHOTO: AFP

The City boss also highlighted Foden’s competitive drive.

“Some players when the situation is uncomfortable, they make a step back. Phil is completely the opposite,” he said.

“Phil has that (mentality), ‘Give me the ball because I want to dribble, I want to score, I want to win the game.’ And this ambition and mentality arrived since he was a little, little boy.”

Foden’s recent form earned him a call-up to the England squad earlier this month for the first time since March. England manager Thomas Tuchel had said Foden thrives in a central position and Guardiola wholeheartedly agrees.

“I love that, I agree with Thomas, I like to play Phil behind the striker, close to the ball,” he said.

“A guy who has this sense of goal has to be close to the ball.” REUTERS