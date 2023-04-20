Twists and turns but Arsenal confident, says Mikel Arteta

LONDON – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insists that he is “very confident” his team can bounce back quickly from their mini wobble of late as they go in search of their first Premier League title since 2003-04.

The Gunners, on 74 points currently, are bidding to move seven points clear of Manchester City (70) at the top of the standings when they host bottom side Southampton on Friday, although they would have played two games more.

Following an impressive season, Arteta’s men have dropped points in their last two matches, 2-2 against Liverpool and West Ham United despite leading 2-0 initially in both fixtures.

The Arsenal boss knows with six games left after Friday, there will be no room for error as his side will also take on City in what could be a title-deciding clash at the Etihad Stadium next Wednesday.

When asked on Thursday how he feels about his team’s chances, the 41-year-old said: “Very confident. Twists and turns are part of everything that you do. It’s not always going to be a linear progression.

“You have to know that and you have to be prepared for that.

“My players today are really looking forward for tomorrow to get the game that we want and play in front of our crowd. Every game is an opportunity. We’ve been given a gift. We have to take it.

“We just have to focus on what we have to do each day. The club hasn’t fought for this position for a very long time. It is in our hands and we want to do it.”

The Spaniard also called upon the home crowd to give his players a mental boost, urging them to bring the atmosphere up a notch at the Emirates Stadium.

“It has to be electric. I want that crowd playing every single ball with our team and not being different from what we’ve experienced,” Arteta said.

The big team news was that William Saliba will miss the game with a back injury, while Oleksandr Zinchenko, despite being spotted in training on Wednesday, is a doubt because of a groin problem.

Critics have questioned Arsenal’s mental fortitude and lack of title experience as the season draws to a close – City, on the other hand, are chasing their fifth title in six seasons.

But the Gunners should not face any major issues on Friday, as they have the second-best home record in the league this campaign, behind City, picking up 38 points from 15 matches.