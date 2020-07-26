Twists and turns

AUG 11

Manchester United thrashed Chelsea 4-0 in the first round of the new season, as Frank Lampard suffered a loss in his first Premier League match as the Blues' manager.

AUG 24

Leicester moved into the top four after a 2-1 win at Sheffield United. Barring a dip to fifth place two games later in September when they lost 1-0 at Manchester United, the Foxes had been in the Champions League spots until last Sunday, when they dropped to fifth.

JAN 1 & 2

After Leicester's 3-0 win at Newcastle and United's 2-0 loss at Arsenal a day later, the Foxes had a 14-point lead over United at the turn of the year.

MARCH 9

Leicester went into the Covid lockdown with an eight-and five-point lead over United and Chelsea respectively.

JULY 8

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic scored his third goal in five matches since the restart as they beat Crystal Palace 3-2 to move up to third, after being in fourth place since November.

JULY 13

United were on a four-game winning streak, before a stoppage-time equaliser halted their momentum in the 2-2 draw with Southampton. They remained in fifth.

JULY 19

Leicester lost 3-0 to Spurs to take their tally to two wins, three draws and three defeats since football returned after the hiatus. They dropped to fifth for the first time since September, when they lost at United.

WEDNESDAY

Chelsea fell back to fourth after a 5-3 loss at Liverpool. United climbed into third with a 1-1 draw with West Ham, as Mason Greenwood scored his fifth goal in six matches. It was United's first time in the Champions League spots since September (fourth) when they beat Leicester.