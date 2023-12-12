Turkish club Ankaragucu’s president arrested for punching referee, says minister

ISTANBUL – A Turkish court on Dec 12 ordered the arrest of Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca for punching a referee in the face at the end of a Super Lig match, and also remanded in custody two other suspects over the violence, the justice minister said.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said it had suspended all leagues after the “shameful” incident when Koca punched referee Halil Umut Meler, who was in charge of Ankaragucu’s home match against Rizespor on Dec 11.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said Koca and two others were formally arrested for “injuring a public official” after prosecutors took statements from them.

“The investigation is continuing meticulously,” Tunc said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. A decision was made to impose judicial controls on three further suspects.

Koca entered the field and hit Meler when the final whistle blew after Rizespor scored a 97th-minute equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Eryaman Stadium, footage from state broadcaster TRT showed.

Ankaragucu fans invaded the pitch after the game and Meler was also kicked when he fell. He eventually made it to the dressing room with the help of the police. Turkish media reported Meler saying to the police officers, “thank you, it’s my fault” as he left.

The federation said Ankaragucu, its chairman, club officials and all those guilty of attacking the referee will be “punished in the strongest terms possible”.

Its president Mehmet Buyukeksi added: “There’s a fracture in his bone. God willing, there isn’t a bigger problem. We will (talk) about these issues later, it’s still too new.”