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Turkey's Trabzonspor appoint Thomas Reis as manager

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Soccer Football - UEFA Conference League - 1. FSV Mainz 05 v Samsunspor - MEWA Arena, Mainz, Germany - December 18, 2025 Samsunspor coach Thomas Reis before the match REUTERS/Heiko Becker

Soccer Football - UEFA Conference League - 1. FSV Mainz 05 v Samsunspor - MEWA Arena, Mainz, Germany - December 18, 2025 Samsunspor coach Thomas Reis before the match REUTERS/Heiko Becker

Sept 17 - Turkey's Trabzonspor have appointed Thomas Reis as manager, after parting ways with Fatih Tekke at the beginning of the month, the team said on Thursday.

• The 52-year-old German is to manage the team for two seasons.

• Reis is set to receive €1 million  ($1.15 million) for the 2026-2027 season and €1.2 million ($1.38 million) for the 2027-2028 season.

• The German previously managed Turkish side Samsunspor.

• Trabzonspor lost 1-0 to Konyaspor last Saturday and will face Galatasaray this Saturday.

• The Black Sea club strengthened their squad last month with the signings of former Liverpool players Mohamed Salah and Fabinho. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.