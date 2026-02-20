Turkey detains 32 suspects in widening betting probe, prosecutor's office says

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

ISTANBUL, Feb 20 - Turkish authorities detained 32 suspects, including executives of football clubs, on Friday as part of a widening investigation into alleged match-fixing and illegal betting in the country's professional leagues, the prosecutor's office in Istanbul said.

The prosecutor's office said in a statement that the suspects were identified to have had placed bets on matches involving their own teams, including wagers placed on opposing teams during official fixtures.

Police carried out operations across 10 provinces to capture the suspects, it added, while efforts were underway to catch one remaining suspect.

The prosecutor's office did not say who the suspects were or which clubs they were affiliated with.

Turkish authorities have been carrying out a widening series of investigations and detentions into illegal betting and match-fixing in Turkey's professional football leagues, including its top-tier Super Lig.

Turkey's football federation has suspended 149 referees and assistants over betting on games, while dozens, including club chairmen, top-tier players, and commentators have been detained or arrested as part of the probes. REUTERS