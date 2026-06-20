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Turkey bring in Yildiz for Paraguay match

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SANTA CLARA, California, June 19 - Turkey brought in Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz to their starting lineup on Friday for their World Cup Group D match against Paraguay, who introduced Isidro Pitta into their attack.

• Real Madrid's Arda Guler and Fenerbahce's Kerem Akturkoglu retain their places in the Turkey team.

• Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella gives Yildiz a start for the first time at this World Cup after he came on as a substitute during the 2-0 defeat by Australia.

• Paraguay make two changes to the team that lost 4-1 to the United States, with Pitta leading the attack alongside Julio Enciso and Matias Galarza brought into the midfield.

• Paraguay's English Premier League pairing Diego Gomez and Omar Alderete keep their places in the team.

• Co-hosts the United States beat Australia 2-0 in their earlier Group D match in Seattle on Friday to book their spot in the next round.

Lineups:

Turkey: Ugurcan Cakir, Merih Demiral, Kerem Akturkoglu, Arda Guler, Hakan Calhanoglu, Kenan Yildiz,  Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ismail Yuksek, Mert Muldur, Yunus Akgun, Ferdi Kadioglu

Paraguay: Orlando Gill, Omar Alderete, Juan Jose Caceres, Junior Alonso, Diego Gomez, Miguel Almiron, Andres Cubas, Gustavo Gomez, Julio Enciso, Matias Galarza, Isidro Pitta REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.