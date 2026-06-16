Tunisia fires coach Sabri Lamouchi after heavy World Cup loss to Sweden

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Tunisia's French head coach Sabri Lamouchi was on the wrong end of a 5-1 defeat by Sweden in their World Cup opener.

Tunisia fired head coach Sabri Lamouchi on June 15 after a lopsided loss in their first World Cup game.

The Tunisian Football Federation announced his dismissal on its Instagram account. Written in Arabic, the statement was translated by Google.

“An agreement has been officially reached to dismiss coach Sabri Lamouchi,” the statement read.

“Plans are underway to appoint Mondher Kebaier as the national team coach (on an interim basis) to complete the World Cup qualifying matches.”

Sweden routed Tunisia 5-1 in June 14’s Group F opener in Guadalupe, Mexico.

Tunisia are scheduled to face Japan in the same stadium on June 20 before finishing group play on June 25 against the Netherlands in Kansas City.

Lamouchi, 54, was hired in January and was already under fire following a 5-0 loss to Belgium in a pre-tournament friendly on June 6 in Brussels.

The Frenchman previously managed the Ivory Coast squad at the 2014 FIFA World Cup but failed to advance beyond the group stage in Brazil. REUTERS