Tunisia cancel Mali friendly due to injuries, ranking concerns, source says

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

TUNIS, Sept 30 - Tunisia have cancelled next week's friendly against Mali amid injury concerns and fears over the potential impact of the result on their FIFA ranking, a source close to the national team told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Tunisian Football Federation announced that the October 3 match in Rades would not go ahead, saying the decision had been taken following consultations with the team's coaching staff and in agreement with the Malian Football Federation.

A source with knowledge of the situation said a shortage of available players due to injury was a key factor behind the decision, along with concerns about risking a result that could affect Tunisia's position in the FIFA rankings.

Tunisia are 61st in the rankings and are looking to rebuild momentum after a disappointing start to their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Tunisia opened Group H with a 1-1 draw against Uganda before being held 2-2 by Botswana on Monday, leaving them with two points from two matches.

Uganda top the Group With four points, while Botswana are second on two points, ahead of Tunisia on goal difference. Libya are bottom of the group with one point.

With co-hosts Uganda assured of a place at the 2027 finals, only the group winners will qualify. REUTERS