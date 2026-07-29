Tunisia appoint Chaabani as coach until 2030

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TUNIS, July 28 - Tunisia have appointed Moin Chaabani as head coach of the national team until 2030, the Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) said on Tuesday.

Chaabani succeeds Frenchman Herve Renard, who took charge of Tunisia's final two group matches at the 2026 World Cup after Sabri Lamouchi was dismissed following a 5-1 defeat by Sweden in their opening game.

"The Tunisian Football Federation's executive committee... appointed a new coaching staff for the senior national team headed by Moin Chaabani on a four-year contract," the FTF said in a statement.

Following Lamouchi's departure, Renard was unable to halt the slide as Tunisia suffered defeats to Japan and the Netherlands, losing 4-0 and 3-1 respectively. It marked the first time Tunisia had lost all of their matches at a World Cup.

The 45-year-old Chaabani left Moroccan club Renaissance de Berkane earlier this month after guiding them to their first domestic league title in the 2024-25 season and the 2025 CAF Confederation Cup crown.

Chaabani, who won two CAF Champions League titles with Tunisian club Esperance, will be taking charge of a national team for the first time.

Tunisia have appointed seven coaches since 2024 and will begin their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign in September, facing Uganda, Libya and Botswana in Group H. REUTERS