Tudor resigns as Lazio manager

Igor Tudor has resigned from his role as Lazio coach, after less than three months in charge, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

Tudor replaced Maurizio Sarri when he resigned as manager in March, and signed an 18-month contract. At the time, Lazio were ninth in the standings, and Tudor took them to a seventh-placed finish, and Europa League qualification.

"S.S. Lazio announces that, today, Igor Tudor has resigned as head of the first team," the club said in a statement.

"The Club would like to thank the coach for his work and wishes him the best of luck personally and professionally."

The 46-year-old Croatian has previously managed Hellas Verona and Udinese in Italy, and took Olympique de Marseille to a third-placed finish in Ligue 1 in the 2022-23 season before leaving the club in June last year. REUTERS

