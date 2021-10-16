Tuchel wants Chelsea to be fearless

LONDON • It is still early days in the Premier League season but Chelsea, revitalised by their new manager Thomas Tuchel in January, are sitting on top of the standings, a point ahead of Liverpool.

The German boss, who led the Blues to the Champions League title in May, is not afraid of his team being called the favourites and wants his players to be fearless.

Speaking ahead of today's league trip to newly promoted Brentford, the 48-year-old said: "We want to prove that we deserve to be the favourites and we need a certain mentality to do so.

"If favourite means things will be easy, we can't be more wrong. If being the favourite means we still expect a tough one, then that is what we have to expect.

"We have to take risks, play with a certain freedom, as with a fear of losing you can win nothing.

"If you work for Chelsea, you play to win. So you can't be surprised if you're the favourites."

As the talk revolved around Newcastle's £300 million (S$556.7 million) Saudi-led takeover this weekend, the financial gulf between Chelsea and their west London neighbours Brentford is also vast.

Today will be the first league match between the clubs for 74 years and it could be a lot closer than appears on paper.

While Chelsea can call on some of the most expensive players in Europe, their unheralded neighbours have returned to the top flight for the first time since 1947 thanks to the shrewd use of analytics in the transfer market and manager Thomas Frank's tactics.

Brentford have already bloodied the noses of some of their more illustrious top-flight peers, beating Arsenal 2-0 and holding Liverpool to a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Chelsea's hopes of retaining their narrow lead at the top of the table rest on matching Brentford's intensity levels, with N'Golo Kante's return from Covid-19 providing a boost for Tuchel's side.

"Brentford will be up for it and play with a lot of enthusiasm," added Tuchel.

"They will play with courage, confidence but we can't be surprised. We know this and it will be on us to adapt and accept the situation.

"They will not give us a single inch on the field and we have to be ready mentally, physically and tactically. This is not a match about knowing the solutions or trying to out-skill the opponent. We have to match the mentality and attitude."

The Chelsea boss also confirmed that Antonio Rudiger and Christian Pulisic are both injured, while Hakim Ziyech is a doubt due to illness.

Star striker Romelu Lukaku, who has not scored in his last three league games, is fit again after an injury scare following international duty with Belgium.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

BRENTFORD V CHELSEA

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am.