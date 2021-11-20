Tuchel 'very blessed' with leaders Chelsea

LONDON • It is no surprise that Thomas Tuchel loves his job as Chelsea manager, with the Blues top of the Premier League as they travel to Leicester today.

But the German is also looking forward to a brutal festive schedule in the English top flight, which he had not experienced before.

"I love my job but it does not feel like a job. I am enjoying every day, being with the squad and the football team, I feel privileged," the 48-year-old said yesterday.

"Very blessed that I can be part of a big football club, to live my passion... We had little breaks in France and Germany but what did we do? We watched Boxing Day games. I am aware of the schedule but I am happy to be here."

The Blues are aiming to increase their three-point lead before second-placed Manchester City (23) host Everton tomorrow.

Tuchel's men were held 1-1 by Burnley before the international break, ending their seven-match winning streak in all competitions. They will seek to bounce back from that mini blip today.

He added of Leicester: "They are a team full of individual quality, talent. It is a top club, team and coach.

"I expect a tough one but I also expect our team to play with hunger, passion and a will to win. It is my first time there (at the King Power Stadium), everyone tells me it is a tough place to play."

Leicester won 2-0 at home last season when Frank Lampard was in charge of Chelsea.

But under Tuchel, the Blues have won their last three away games in the league without conceding a goal and have the best defensive record among all 20 teams.

The Chelsea boss also confirmed that Romelu Lukaku and Mateo Kovacic are still out due to their injuries, while Timo Werner and Mason Mount are back in training.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, linked with replacing the under-fire Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, was asked on Thursday whether he would be keen on taking over.

He said: "Firstly it is really disrespectful when you have a manager in place, a good manager who is working hard at the club.

"Secondly I can't really comment on it, it is not something that is real. I am the Leicester manager, proud to be here and fully committed."

Youri Tielemans, Wesley Fofana and Ryan Bertrand are out injured, while Marc Albrighton and James Justin are still recovering.

