Tuchel happy with team's reaction

LONDON • Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said he is very happy with his players for sticking together on the pitch as they navigate through difficult times.

Today, the Blues will play their third match since the club were hit last week by sanctions on Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich.

They face Lille in the Champions League last-16, second leg with a 2-0 aggregate lead and head to Stade Pierre Mauroy in good form.

Despite all the financial restrictions and uncertainty at the club, Tuchel's men have done well in focusing on football matters.

"We couldn't have two more different games in terms of Norwich and Newcastle (after the sanctions)," said the German, whose side have now won four straight matches in all competitions since they lost to Liverpool in the League Cup final last month.

"We controlled the game in Norwich and managed to win the game well (3-1). Against Newcastle (1-0), it was a question of mentality, resilience and physicality.

"That makes any coach in the world, and me in particular, very happy. I am convinced the team knows what it took to be able to perform like this. This is what we are up to tomorrow (against Lille)."

Chelsea, European champions and lying third in the Premier League, have been given a special licence to continue to operate but with severe curbs.

They are unable to sign players, renew contracts or sell match tickets, with their revenue streams severely restricted as a result.

Tuchel had previously said that in many ways life had not changed much for him and the players, who were training and playing as usual.

Ben Chilwell and Reece James remain absent, while Callum Hudson-Odoi is a doubt today.

Lille's only previous appearance in the last 16 of the Champions League ended in defeat by Manchester United in 2007, and the odds are not in their favour to overcome their deficit.

But the French Ligue 1 champions have lost only one of their home games since Aug 15, and coach Jocelyn Gourvennec has urged his men to step up.

"It will be a completely different match (to the 0-0 draw with St Etienne over the weekend)," he said.

"We have to be at a very good level. We must not make mistakes. It's a big match, and we will respond. It will be a difficult match."

Lille could welcome Benjamin Andre back from illness, while Renato Sanches will miss out having picked up yet another injury.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have asked for Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final at Middlesbrough to be played behind closed doors for "sporting integrity" because they are unable to sell tickets.

"It is with extreme reluctance that we are asking the FA board to direct that the game be played behind closed doors," the club said.

"Chelsea FC recognises that such an outcome would have a huge impact on Middlesbrough and its supporters, as well as our own fans who have already bought (tickets).

"But we believe this is the fairest way of proceeding in the current circumstances."

REUTERS

LILLE V CHELSEA

Singtel TV Ch128 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 3.55am