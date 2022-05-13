Tuchel frets about 'starter' Kovacic's availability for Wembley

LONDON • With third spot in the English Premier League all but finalised, Chelsea's attention has turned to tomorrow's FA Cup final against Liverpool.

Victory at Wembley will ensure a second piece of silverware after February's Club World Cup and end the season on a high - after a turbulent last few months that saw long-time Russian owner Roman Abramovich put the Blues up for sale after being sanctioned as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The consortium led by American Todd Boehly has been chosen as the preferred bidder and the sale process is expected to go through by the end of this month.

The FA Cup trophy alongside a top-four place would be a welcome present for the new owners, although Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel must find a way to mitigate key absentees for the final.

Wednesday's 3-0 league win at Elland Road pushed Leeds United closer to relegation and practically ensured another Champions League campaign for the Blues, but it came at a price.

Mason Mount opened the scoring in the early stages and the hosts suffered another blow when Daniel James was sent off for a horror tackle on Mateo Kovacic.

Christian Pulisic bagged the second goal after half-time and Romelu Lukaku wrapped up the Blues' first win in four games.

Arresting their worrying recent slump was the ideal preparation for Wembley, but the loss of Kovacic, who went off injured because of James, will be a big blow for Tuchel, especially as N'Golo Kante is also not likely to be fit.

On the Croatia midfielder, the German said: "I tell you as a coach and not as an expert, but for me, it is very unlikely he will play in the cup final.

"He tried to play another 15 minutes which was almost impossible, so now he has a swollen ankle and is in a lot of pain."

The 28-year-old Kovacic has been a key player for Chelsea this season, making 43 appearances in all competitions and contributing six assists, and Tuchel lamented the likely absence of one of the first names on his team sheet.

"If he misses it, I'm very disappointed - he was a clear starter. He is super hungry and determined and excited to play this match," he added. "Of course, he is in fear now he will miss it... Maybe we have a miracle and we make it possible."

This was Leeds' second red card in consecutive league games, with the team's ill-discipline hurting an already stretched squad at the worst possible time.