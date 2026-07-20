Trump visit causes logistical delays ahead of World Cup final

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US President Donald Trump, US first lady Melania Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino before the World Cup final.

EAST RUTHERFORD – Fans, media members and employees faced lengthy lines to enter New York New Jersey Stadium ahead of the July 19 FIFA World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina, which was attended by President Donald Trump.

In the 48 hours before the finale of the quadrennial tournament, FIFA sent emails to media members inviting them to arrive as early as six hours before kickoff and warning them of road closures that would take effect 150 minutes before kick-off.

US President Trump arrived for the World Cup final at the MetLife Stadium before kick-off in a helicopter which set down next to the stadium, as long lines of spectators waited to enter the venue through enhanced security checks.

Among media members and employees, the result appeared to be an early crunch to clear a security protocol that included inspection by Secret Service officers.

A reporter for Field Level Media experienced a 90-minute wait between entering the line and clearing the initial security perimeter. Other media members who arrived earlier reported wait times of three hours or more.

Additionally, numerous media were denied entry at the security perimeter of the 80,000-capacity venue and sent to the stadium’s accreditation centre.

The same scenario was true for many fans, according to online reports. Despite warnings advising ticket-holders to show up four hours early, there were numerous reported waits of two hours or more in fan queues, with some also telling of malfunctioning ticket scanners.

However, when players from Spain and Argentina first took the field roughly 45 minutes before kick-off, a healthy portion of the lower stadium bowl appeared to be full, including the overwhelming majority of both teams’ allocated supporters sections.

This is not the first major cup final on US soil to experience logistical delays for fans.

In 2024, kick-off for the Copa America final in Miami Gardens, was delayed more than 75 minutes due to overwhelmed personnel at fan entrances.

On that occasion, significant numbers of unticketed fans rushed turnstiles and forced entry into the venue before law enforcement gradually worked to clear those without paid admission from the seating bowl as the match progressed. REUTERS