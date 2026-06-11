Trump says will attend World Cup

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US President Donald Trump speaking to the media in the Oval Office of the White House on June 10.

Summarise

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump announced plans on June 10 to attend the World Cup, as the global football tournament prepares to kick off.

“I will, I will,” Trump said, when an AFP reporter asked him in the Oval Office if he planned to be at any World Cup matches.

He did not give any details, but FIFA boss Gianni Infantino has said he expects Trump to present the trophy to the winning team at the final on July 19.

In 2025, Trump did the honours – and was booed – at the FIFA Club World Cup final at the MetLife stadium in New Jersey, the same stadium where the World Cup final will take place.

The Republican billionaire has tried to stamp his mark on the World Cup that is being jointly held in the United States, Mexico and Canada, repeatedly mentioning how he successfully bid for it in his first term as president.

He has also struck up a firm friendship with Infantino, who presented Trump with a special peace prize in December, before US military operations in Venezuela and Iran.

“I spoke to Gianni this morning... he said there’s never been anything close” to the success of the coming tournament, Trump said.

The World Cup has however been dogged by off-field distractions ranging from sky-high ticket prices to an immigration crackdown that has seen fans, team officials and a top Somali referee barred from entering the United States.

Trump said his administration was working on the issue.

“We’re working on it very closely to ensure the right people come into our country,” he told reporters. AFP