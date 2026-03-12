Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump says it is not appropriate for Iran to be in soccer World Cup

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - Asian Qualifiers - Group A - Iran v North Korea - Azadi Stadium, Tehran, Iran - June 10, 2025 Iran players line up before the match Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS /File Photo

March 12 - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the Iranian men's national soccer team was welcome to participate in the 2026 World Cup but that he believed it was not appropriate that they be there "for their own life and safety."

"The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Iran's sports minister said on Wednesday that it was not possible for his nation's athletes to participate after the U.S. launched airstrikes alongside Israel against Tehran. The attacks triggered a region-wide conflict that has shown no signs of abating.

The 48-team World Cup will be held in the U.S., Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, with Iran scheduled for matches in Los Angeles and Seattle.

An official withdrawal by Iran from the showpiece event, which has not yet happened, would be a first in the modern era and would leave soccer's global governing body FIFA with the urgent task of finding a replacement team.

Iran was the only nation missing from a FIFA planning summit for World Cup participants held last week in Atlanta.

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Late last year it awarded Trump -- who has campaigned aggressively for the Nobel Peace Prize -- its own inaugural peace prize.

Earlier this week, Australia granted humanitarian visas to five Iranian women soccer players after they sought asylum, fearing persecution on their return home for their refusal to sing the national anthem at an Asia Cup match.

Trump had urged Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to grant asylum to members of the Iranian women's team, saying the U.S. would if Australia did not. REUTERS

