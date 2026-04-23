Trump envoy seeks to replace Iran with Italy in upcoming World Cup, FT reports

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Italy missed out on the World Cup in March - for the third time in a row - following a 4-1 penalty shootout defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina in their qualifying playoff final.

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WASHINGTON - A top envoy to US President Donald Trump has asked FIFA to replace Iran with Italy in the upcoming World Cup, the Financial Times reported on April 22.

The plan is an effort to repair ties between Mr Trump and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after the two fell out amid the American president’s attacks against Pope Leo XIV over the Iran war, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

“I confirm I have suggested to Trump and (FIFA president Gianni) Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup. I’m an Italian native and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri at a US-hosted tournament. With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion,” US special envoy Paolo Zampolli told the FT.

The White House, FIFA, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and Iran’s football federation (FFIRI) did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Italy suffered a shock in March after the national team missed out on the World Cup for the third time in a row following a 4-1 penalty shootout defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina in their qualifying playoff final.

The FT reported that Iran issued a statement on April 22 saying it was prepared for the tournament and planned to participate.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Iran had said earlier in April it would only decide on the national team’s participation in the World Cup once it received a response from FIFA over the relocation of their matches from the US to Mexico. REUTERS