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From left behind the glass, US First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the World Cup final on July 19, 2026.

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey - US President Donald Trump basked in the spotlight at the World Cup final on July 19 – despite briefly getting booed by the crowd as he appeared on screen.

Trump arrived on his Marine One helicopter at the New York-New Jersey stadium to watch Spain and Argentina battle it out for the trophy.

The 80-year-old president even managed to get his hands on the golden trophy before the eventual winner, giving it a pat as it was brought to him in the VIP box at one point.

Trump sat next to FIFA boss and close friend Gianni Infantino and First Lady Melania Trump and stood and saluted for the US national anthem.

There were scattered boos for Trump when his image was shown on the jumbotron screens, but far less than he has received at other recent sporting events.

Trump meanwhile said before kick-off that he thought superstar Lionel Messi would give Argentina the edge.

“I would say that it’s hard to bet against Messi,” Trump said, adding that Argentina’s right-wing President Javier Milei, who was not attending out of superstition, was a “friend of mine. He’s done a terrific job”.

The US leader was seated near Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney – relations with both of whom are not so friendly.

Trump could be seen having brief exchanges with the leaders of the tournament’s co-hosts.

Trump threatened Canada with tariffs on July 17 after smoke from raging wildfires drifted over the north-eastern United States and raised concerns about air quality for the World Cup final.

Mexico’s ties with Washington meanwhile remain tense over Trump’s large-scale immigration crackdown and threats of military action against drug traffickers.

Trump also shook hands with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez – who was in attendance with Spain’s royal family – despite Trump recently lashing out at Madrid for failing to help with the Iran war and falling shot on NATO spending.

‘Amazing’

The game is the first World Cup fixture that Trump has attended, in an unusual move for an 80-year-old leader who normally loves to be in the spotlight.

But it is far from his first intervention in the tournament.

Less than two weeks ago, Trump infamously phoned Infantino to ask FIFA to suspend a red card against USA striker Folarin Balogun so he could play in a last-16 match against Belgium.

Despite the ensuing controversy over fairness and influence, Trump has hailed the 2026 tournament as the best ever.

“This has been the most successful sporting event maybe in the history of the world. It’s been amazing,” Trump told a FIFA reception with Infantino at Trump Tower in New York on July 17.

Trump said the tournament had also helped further popularise a sport in the United States.

“It turned out we were a soccer country, and I think it’s going to remain,” added Trump, who said his son Barron, 20, was a huge fan of the game.

Trump has hitched his political brand to the World Cup since returning in January 2025 to the Oval Office, where he has hosted Infantino on multiple occasions.

But the run-up to the tournament also faced hiccups from Trump’s immigration policies, which saw some fans face visa issues. AFP