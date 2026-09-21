Troubled Marseille lose fifth straight as PSG win

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MARSEILLE, France, Sept 20 - Captain Marquinhos snatched the winner as champions Paris St Germain won 2-1 at troubled Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday, condemning the hosts to a fifth successive loss and a spot in the relegation zone.

The long-serving defender had his initial touch from Nuno Mendes’ cross saved but followed up to bundle the ball over the line in the 74th minute for his third goal of the new French league campaign.

PSG had opened the scoring only seven minutes before that as Ferran Torres came off the bench to expertly head home Desire Doue's 67th-minute cross.

The Spanish international, who netted the only goal in the World Cup final in July, has now scored seven goals since arriving from Barcelona at the start of the campaign.

Marseille levelled in the 72nd minute as substitute Angel Gomes was played in by Amine Gouiri’s pass but still needed to bring the ball under control and cut inside before finishing from close range with his right foot.

But the explosion of joy at the Stade Velodrome that followed the English international’s equaliser was quickly dampened by Marquinhos’ goal and then extinguished as Marseille skipper Timothy Weah was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Marseille have lost four successive Ligue 1 games and also suffered a 4-1 loss at Besiktas in Istanbul in the Europa League last Thursday. They now languish second from bottom in the Ligue 1 standings.

They did have chances in the match with Neil Maupay squandering two sitters but after an even first half, PSG upped the ante after the break and ran out deserved winners to move up to sixth spot after making a slow start to the season.

Earlier on Sunday, struggling Nice registered their first success of the season with a 2-1 triumph over Lille to move off the bottom of the table in their first home win in almost 12 months.

Lille defender Nathan Ngoy netted an own goal in the 22nd minute before Mohamed Amoura added a second in the 67th minute, with Ayase Ueda scoring a consolation 11 minutes from time as Lille missed the opportunity to top the Ligue 1 standings.

Stade Brestois took the lead at AJ Auxerre through Pathe Mboup but were caught out immediately after the restart when Cameron Archer equalised. An unfortunate own goal by Raphael le Guen sealed a 2-1 win for Auxerre, victors for a second successive weekend. REUTERS