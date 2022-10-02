Trossard's hat-trick rescues a draw for Brighton

LONDON - Brighton & Hove Albion's new manager Roberto de Zerbi enjoyed a promising debut in the dugout, as his side drew 3-3 with Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

He got off to a great start to the match and his career in England as utility man Leandro Trossard bagged a brace within 17 minutes to threaten the Reds' long unbeaten run at home.

The hosts came into the match having not lost in their last 26 league matches at Anfield.The visitors could have scored at least once more in the first 25 minutes, such was their early dominance.

Reds defender Joel Matip told the BBC: "Brighton played really well and made our life quite hard... We expect more from ourselves... I don't care who is coming, we just have to step up and do better."

Fourth-placed Brighton came into the match as one of the form teams in the Premier League, having lost just one of their last 11 league matches, a 2-1 defeat by Fulham in August, while Jurgen Klopp's men have had an unconvincing start to the season and sit ninth in the standings.

But the Reds came back into the match after Roberto Firmino pulled a goal back on 33 minutes following Mohamed Salah's assist.

The Brazilian made it five goals in six Premier League games by bagging his second goal of the match nine minutes after the break.

On 63 minutes, Liverpool turned a two-goal deficit into a lead via an own goal from Adam Webster as Brighton failed to defend a corner.

But Trossard was not to be denied. Kaoru Mitoma's cross from the left eventually reached him and he hit the ball past goalkeeper Alisson Becker seven minutes from time to make it 3-3.

The Belgian is just the third visiting player to score a hat-trick at Anfield, after Peter Ndlovu and Andrey Arshavin.

Trossard told the BBC: "It's always nice if you can score but especially three at Anfield... We could have scored more... (De Zerbi) tried to work a lot already this week on the technical stuff... I think we will have some good times with him."

Meanwhile, Brighton's former boss Potter got his first win in charge of the Blues after they beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

Potter, who joined Chelsea on Sept 8, drew his first match in charge - 1-1 with Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League.

The Blues trailed after just seven minutes when Odsonne Edouard put the Eagles ahead.

Things should have gotten worse for Chelsea shortly after, when Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva used his hand to deliberately knock the ball away from Jordan Ayew when he was bearing down on goal. But, surprisingly, he received just a yellow card.

Silva's knockdown seven minutes from half-time found Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whose neat turn and shot resulted in the equaliser. Conor Gallagher compounded Palace's sense of injustice with a 90th-minute winner.