Trophies on Hide Higashikawa’s mind ahead of BG Tampines Rovers’ S’pore Cup clash with Albirex Niigata

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BG Tampines Rovers striker Hide Higashikawa celebrating after scoring during their 4-1 win over the Lion City Sailors in the Community Shield at the Jurong East Stadium on Aug 16.

SINGAPORE – Since joining BG Tampines Rovers in late June, Tochigi City FC loanee Hide Higashikawa has swiftly endeared himself to their fans with his 11 goals in 13 matches in all competitions.

He made an immediate impact in his first appearance in yellow and black, coming on in the 69th minute of the Community Shield before striking in stoppage time to seal the 4-1 win over the Lion City Sailors on Aug 16 for the Stags’ first silverware in five years.

With four goals in the AFC Champions League Two (ACL2), where the Stags are through to the knockout rounds, and five more in the Asean Club Championship, the Japanese has become a central figure in Tampines’ pursuit of more trophies this season.

Interestingly, his move to Tampines may have been aided by Singapore Premier League (SPL) rivals Geylang International’s striker Ryoya Taniguchi, a former teammate from their days at J3 side Zweigen Kanazawa.

“I knew Ryoya Taniguchi from our youth days back in Zweigen Kanazawa. I asked him more about Tampines as a team, and I wanted to play for them,” Higashikawa explained, noting that although a scout first connected him to the club, it was Taniguchi who helped fill in the details.

Higashikawa’s interest was also piqued after he came across a news article about Geylang alumnus Tomoyuki Doi’s 44-goal haul last season, which broke the SPL scoring record.

“I came across a news article online that a Japanese player had broken the record for most goals scored in a single season, so that’s where I learnt about him,” he added.

While a host of Japanese strikers such as Doi, who is currently at Thai side BG Pathum United, have earned big moves overseas after impressing in the SPL, the prospect of following suit is not on Higashikawa’s mind for now, as he says he is “focused on scoring and winning titles with Tampines”.

The SPL top-scorer gong is an added incentive but not his “main motivation”, added the striker, who believes his industry in tracking back is his biggest asset.

For Tampines coach Noh Rahman, Higashikawa’s returns have been a “pleasant surprise”, considering foreign players often needed time to adapt to local conditions, including artificial pitches.

“He puts in a lot of effort in training, so we are happy for him,” Noh said. “Despite being a striker, he works really hard for us defensively. In attack, he gets into good positions, and he is a threat when running behind the defence line.”

With Tampines facing Albirex Niigata in the first leg of the Singapore Cup semi-finals on Dec 14, Noh is anticipating a “close match” as it comes just three days after they beat Pathum 2-0 in Thailand to top Group H in the ACL2.

Noh is also aware of the purple patch that Albirex are in.

“They have been doing well in this competition, and I’m sure they would want to continue their good run.”

The White Swans were unbeaten in the group stage (three wins, one draw) that decided the two semi-finalists to face Tampines and defending champions Lion City Sailors, who received byes into the last four.

Meanwhile, Noh’s opposite number Keiji Shigetomi is hoping to build on the momentum going into the clash.

“We are pleased to have finished top of the group. It’s a good reflection of the consistency the players have shown so far. Shingo Nakano has been excellent throughout the tournament and has contributed a lot to the team,” Shigetomi said.

Key to his game plan will be neutralising the threat of Higashikawa and the Stags’ “experienced midfielders and defenders who are strong in the build-up”.

Shigetomi said of his compatriot: “His movement, awareness inside the box, and ability to finish make him a very dangerous striker.

“To neutralise him, it won’t be about just one defender. We need collective defending: controlling spaces, staying compact, and anticipating the early passes into him. If we defend as a unit from the front, we can limit the kind of situations where he is most dangerous. Rather than focusing on only one or two individuals, we are preparing for the team as a whole.”

Balestier Khalsa v Lion City Sailors, Bishan Stadium, Dec 14, 7.30pm

The Tigers qualified for the semi-finals after a resilient 2-1 win over Hougang United on Dec 7, displaying the “never-say-die” spirit that has defined their performances this season.

They will need more of that grit against the defending champions and will rely on the industrious Masahiro Sugita to control proceedings in midfield, while runners on the flanks, Jakov Katusa and Ignatius Ang, create opportunities for competition top scorer Tin Matic.