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Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round 16 - First Leg - Newcastle United v FC Barcelona - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - March 10, 2026 Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier arrives at the stadium before the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell/File Photo

April 4 - Former England right back Kieran Trippier will leave Newcastle United after four and a half years when his contract expires this summer, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

The former Burnley, Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid player was key to Newcastle's League Cup campaign last season when they won their first domestic trophy in 70 years.

"This is where I have felt most at home. It's emotional ... I'm going to miss you all, but to win a trophy with you guys was really, really special, the best of my career," Trippier, 35, said in a statement.

After Trippier joined from Atletico in 2022, Newcastle enjoyed their best Premier League season in two decades as they finished fourth in 2022-23, returning to European competition for the first time since 2012-13.

"From the moment he walked through the door, he has helped to drive standards that have changed the club's trajectory," Newcastle coach Eddie Howe said. REUTERS