Trinity Rodman scores in first US national team appearance in nine months

United States forward Trinity Rodman celebrating after scoring the fourth goal in the 6-0 win over Paraguay at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, on Jan 24, 2026.

– Trinity Rodman scored a goal in her first appearance with the US national team in nine months, as the Americans dominated Paraguay in a 6-0 rout on Jan 24 in Carson, California.

The 23-year-old, who has been hindered recently by back and knee injuries, had previously made just one national team appearance since the 2024 Olympics, where the US won the gold.

Rodman scored the fourth goal of the match in the 56th minute. It was also her first goal while wearing the captain’s armband for the national team.

Reilyn Turner, Ally Sentnor (twice) and Emma Sears also scored, along with a Fiorella Martinez own goal, in the runaway victory which saw the Americans net five times in the second half.

“The whole game, I was telling Tara (Rudd), ‘Please, play one over the top. Come on, we got this’,” Rodman said in a post-match interview on the TNT broadcast.

“And then she again just had so much time, and I finally just called for it, played a perfect little ball, cut it back, and then when it went in, I was like, ‘All right, it’s my time to shine’.”

It was her 12th goal in 48 appearances for the record former world champions, but just her second in the last two years, after she had at least two in each of her first three years on the senior national team.

It came just two days after the forward reportedly became the highest-paid female player in the world .

The deal which keeps her at the Washington Spirit is worth over US$2 million (S$2.55 million) annually with salary and bonuses, according to a person familiar with the terms.

European superstars such as Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati, the three-time reigning Ballon d’Or Feminin holder, are paid about US$1 million annually.

It had looked like Rodman might leave for a club in Europe after the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) rejected a contract offer from Washington in December that would have paid her more than US$1 million.

Rodman’s injuries limited her to a career-low nine starts for the Spirit last season in the NWSL, scoring five goals and two assists in league play.

She had previously started at least 16 games in each of her first four seasons in Washington, which made her the youngest drafted player in NWSL history when she was picked second overall in 2021.

“I’m happy for her, I really am,” US coach Emma Hayes said after the win at Dignity Health Sports Park. “It was a hard year, as we know. And she’s ready to move forward, which I think today symbolises that this is a fresh year. It’s a fresh start for her.

“She’s settled, she’s happy. I think knowing what her future is, this is a big weight off her shoulders.” REUTERS, BLOOMBERG