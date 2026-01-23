Trinity Rodman inks record-setting contract with NWSL'S Washington Spirit

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Trinity Rodman of the Washington Spirit answers questions during a press conference at BMO Stadium.

WASHINGTON – United States forward Trinity Rodman has signed a new three-year deal with the NWSL’s Washington Spirit that will reportedly make her the world’s highest-paid woman footballer.

The Spirit announced the signing in a statement on Thursday, calling it “one of the most significant contracts in the NWSL and the women’s game worldwide, reflecting both Rodman’s elite status and the Spirit’s role as a global standard-bearer in women’s soccer”.

Rodman’s agent, Mike Senkowski of Upper 90 Sports Group, told ESPN that the deal will pay Rodman more than US$1 million annually, making her the highest-paid player in the history of the National Women’s Soccer League and the highest-paid female player in the world.

Rodman, daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, was drafted at the age of 18 in 2021 and earned Rookie of the Year honors as the Spirit won their first NWSL title.

She has won Olympic gold, and while the Spirit fell in the past two NWSL title matches, the club has made retaining her a priority.

“I knew this was where I wanted to enter the next chapter of my career,” Rodman said in a statement. “I’m proud of what we’ve built since my rookie season, and I’m excited about where this club is headed.

“We’re chasing championships and raising the standard, and I can’t wait to keep doing that with my teammates and the best fans in the NWSL.”

The path to re-sign Rodman, whose previous contract expired on Dec 31, has not been smooth.

The Spirit and Rodman had reached an agreement in November on a four-year deal that would have paid Rodman significantly more in the second half of the contract term.

NWSL commissioner Jessic Berman vetoed that deal, reportedly feeling it violated the “spirit” of league salary rules. The NWSL Players Association responded by filing a grievance against the league on Rodman’s behalf.

In December the league’s board of governors approved the creation of a new High Impact Player rule, allowing teams to spend up to US$1 million beyond the salary cap on certain stars in a bid to keep them in the league.

ESPN had reported that Rodman had offers from overseas clubs, notably in England.

“Trinity is a generational player, but more importantly, she represents the future of this club and the future of women’s soccer,” Spirit owner Michele Kang said.

“This agreement reflects our belief that elite talent deserves elite commitment.” AFP