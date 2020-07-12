Tributes for England great Charlton

LONDON • Jack Charlton, a World Cup winner with England and who became the darling of Ireland after leading its national team to unprecedented success as manager, has died aged 85.

A family statement yesterday said the former Leeds United defender, who helped England beat West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley, died on Friday at his home in northern England after a long-term illness.

"We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people from different countries and all walks of life," the statement read.

"He was a thoroughly honest, kind, funny and genuine man who always had time for people. His loss will leave a huge hole in all our lives but we are thankful for a lifetime of happy memories."

Charlton led Ireland to their first major Finals at the 1988 European Championship and took them to the 1990 World Cup quarter-finals.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin tweeted: "So saddened to hear of the passing of Jack Charlton.

"He personified a golden era in Irish football - the Italia 90 campaign being one of pure joy for the nation. He gave us magical memories. Thank you Jack."

The Irish FA said Charlton changed football forever, while the English FA said it was devastated.

Geoff Hurst, his teammate on the 1966 World Cup-winning team, tweeted: "Another sad day for football. Jack was the type of player and person that you need in a team to win a World Cup."

Charlton is the sixth member of that historic team to have died after captain Bobby Moore, Martin Peters, Gordon Banks, Alan Ball and Ray Wilson.

Several Premier League clubs also paid tribute, while former England skipper Wayne Rooney tweeted his condolences to the family, including Charlton's younger brother, Manchester United great Bobby.

"Sad news, legend. Condolences to @SirBobby and family," he said.

Charlton was an integral part of the great Don Revie-managed Leeds United side that won the 1969 league title and the 1972 FA Cup.

"Charlton made a club-record 773 appearances for Leeds United over a 23-year period as a player, becoming one of the all-time great central defenders in the game," read a Leeds statement.

The 35-time capped Charlton managed at club level too, but it was by turning Ireland from no-hopers into a respected national side that he will be remembered.

A memorable win over England at Euro 1988 was followed by a run to the last eight at the 1990 World Cup, where they lost to hosts Italy. They also reached the last 16 of the 1994 World Cup.

He secured the likes of Scotland-born Ray Houghton and England-born Andy Townsend and John Aldridge after unearthing some family links to Ireland.

The players reflected the thrill he had given them in tributes earlier this year when he turned 85.

Former Liverpool star Aldridge described him as the "best manager I played under" while ex-Chelsea star Townsend poked affectionate fun at his famed outdoor hobbies.

"I hope you're behaving yourself and you're not out shooting and fishing and going to the pub during this lockdown," wrote Townsend.

Charlton, who is survived by his wife Pat and their three children, is the third member of Revie's Leeds side to die this year, after Norman Hunter and Trevor Cherry.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE