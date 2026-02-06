Travel woes fail to deter Geylang as they beat Tanjong Pagar 3-1 in the SPL

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Ryoya Taniguchi (No. 9) celebrating with Geylang International teammates after scoring the opening goal in the 3-1 Singapore Premier League defeat of Tanjong Pagar United on Feb 6.

SINGAPORE – Despite being stuck in traffic for nearly three hours ahead of their match, Geylang International notched their fourth win of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) season, beating Tanjong Pagar United 3-1.

At the Jurong East Stadium on Feb 6, the match was delayed by 15 minutes as the Eagles arrived just 10 minutes before the scheduled kick-off time of 7.30pm.

The visitors, who have only scored eight league goals this season before the match, found three through top scorer Ryoya Taniguchi, Shodai Yokoyama and Vincent Bezecourt, as they snapped a three-match losing streak.

Both sides looked sluggish from the start but it was Geylang who threatened first.

Shuhei Hoshino had the ball in the net in the ninth minute, but the forward was deemed to be offside.

Two minutes later Geylang had the ball in the net again, and this time the goal stood.

Following a corner, there was confusion in the box and the ball fell kindly for Taniguchi to smash home his fourth league goal of the season from close range.

Geylang International's Nichola Ignjatovic challenging Tanjong Pagar United's Sahil Suhaimi for the ball during their Singapore Premier League match at Jurong East Stadium on Feb 6. Geylang won 3-1. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

The Jaguars nearly equalised three minutes later as Emilio Estevez’s cross was deflected to Sahil Suhaimi, but the latter saw his header cleared off the line by Yokoyama.

It took the Eagles just seven minutes after the break to double their lead.

Substitute Amy Recha sent a low cross looking for Taniguchi, but the ball was cleared back to Amy, who found Yokoyama, whose left-footed effort flew into the far corner.

Geylang then added a third in the 67th minute when Shakir Hamzah crossed for the unmarked Bezecourt to slam home.

There were more woes for Tanjong Pagar as captain and defender Aaron Evans had to be stretchered off with a broken ankle in the aftermath.

The Eagles were down to 10 men for the remaining six minutes of the match when Japanese goalkeeper Yu Kanoshima was sent off by referee Jansen Foo for handling the ball outside the box before they conceded a penalty in stoppage time after skipper Joshua Pereira fouled Sahil.

Despite getting a hand to the ball, substitute goalkeeper Rudy Khairullah could not keep out Taiwanese Estevez’ consolation effort.

The win allowed Geylang, with 13 points, to close the gap on third-placed Albirex Niigata (16 points), while Tanjong Pagar remain seventh in the eight-team SPL on four points.

Analysis

Despite initial sluggishness as a result of a traffic snare, Geylang managed to find their scoring boots in the comfortable win. The Jaguars’ struggles continued as they sorely miss the recently departed striker Youssef Ezzejjari up front.