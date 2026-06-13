Toure set for managerial debut at Slovan

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Soccer Football- Africa Cup of Nations draw.- The exhibition center of Abidjan, Ivory Coast - October 12, 2023. Yaya Toure holds the African Nations Cup during the draw. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

June 13 - Former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure is set for his first managerial role at Slovan Bratislava after joining the Slovak champions on a three-year contract on Saturday.

Ivory Coast's Toure, 43, spent the last two-and-a-half years as an assistant coach at the Saudi Arabia national team, helping them qualify for their third straight World Cup.

Toure will replace Vladimir Weiss, who led Slovan to six straight Slovak First Football League titles before taking charge of the Slovakia national team.

"My predecessor deserves great respect for what he’s achieved with Slovan. I want to build on that while also bringing something new and unique of my own," Toure said in a statement.

"With Slovan, I want to play dominant soccer, win games, and control matches so that we can delight our fans."

Slovan have won the league in the last eight seasons in a row. REUTERS