Tough World Cup conditions ‘no excuse’ for England, says Thomas Tuchel

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WEST PALM BEACH – Thomas Tuchel said that World Cup hopefuls England will not use scorching heat and vast travel distances between venues as excuses as they target a “long” tournament campaign.

England face New Zealand in a pre-tournament friendly in Tampa Bay, Florida, on June 6 (June 7 morning, Singapore time), and have been preparing with training sessions in hot and humid West Palm Beach.

“We don’t want it to be an excuse. It will be tough. It will be hopefully a long World Cup,” coach Tuchel said.

“It will be a lot of travelling, it will be a lot of adversity from the heat, from humidity.”

Hoping to end 60 years of hurt, England enter the World Cup among a group of favourites led by the likes of France, Spain and defending champions Argentina.

Following their New Zealand tune-up, and a friendly against Costa Rica in Orlando on June 10, England will head to their training camp in Kansas City, where temperatures above 30 deg C and thunderstorms are forecast in the coming days.

The Three Lions will kick off their tournament on June 17 against Croatia in Dallas, where the mercury is set to hit 35 deg C next week.

If England progress beyond their group, they could face a testing trip to Mexico City for a high-altitude last-16 clash, with Miami a possible quarter-final venue too.

“That’s also the task for us, and that’s also what you want to achieve – that atmosphere where you stay calm, where we stay patient, and where we adapt to the circumstances,” added Tuchel.

“That’s just what it takes to go through the tournament.”

And despite the heat expected during the tournament, the manager made it clear that he would not abandon his hard-pressing tactical systems.

“There’s a value in recovering the ball high, even if it brings risk, even if it is highly intense,” said Tuchel.

England, who reached the final of the past two European Championships, are in Group L, which also contains Ghana, Panama and Croatia.

Tuchel also said he was delighted by the amount of tournament-winning experience in his squad, which contains around a dozen players who won a trophy this year.

“We’re very, very happy that we have a lot of winners... it just lets your confidence grow in a genuine way, so it’s not artificial,” the German said.

“Players know that they can handle the pressure. Players know that they performed in finals.”

How far they can go remains to be seen.

Former England captain Alan Shearer believes the current side can compete with the best at the World Cup but does not expect them to win it, saying key factors must fall into place for a serious challenge.

Shearer, who led England at the 1998 World Cup, said the squad had the talent to compete but might fall short against stronger teams in the latter stages.

“I think with the talent that we have... success, I guess, is winning,” he said. “But when you think about who you’re going up against, Spain or France or Brazil or Argentina, maybe Portugal, I just think as you go deep into the tournament, (there will be) squads better than England.”

He said England’s hopes would hinge on defensive strength and the form of captain Harry Kane.

“If we defend really well and Harry can do what he’s done, then we have got a live chance of winning it,” he said of the Bayern Munich striker, who topped the Bundesliga scoring charts for a third straight season with 36 goals. “If we’re going to go deep, then Harry has to fly.”

Shearer also urged patience with Tuchel, saying that he must be allowed to shape the squad in his own way and make big decisions, even if they proved unpopular – like the omission of Harry Maguire.

With regard to the heat issue, Shearer believes that squad management will be crucial.

“When you go back to (the 1994 World Cup in the US), you used to see players baking,” he said, noting improved awareness of player welfare, including water breaks, larger squads and increased substitutions.

“I don’t expect Harry Kane to play every minute of every game. If England are winning comfortably, I don’t think our manager will care about Harry getting a hat-trick. He’ll get him off and try and wrap him in cotton wool for the next game.” AFP, REUTERS