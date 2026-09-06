Tottenham’s striker shortage exposed in goalless draw at Nottingham Forest

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Tottenham Hotspur's Pedro Porro and Mateus Fernandes after the match against Forest.

NOTTINGHAM, England - Tottenham Hotspur’s failure to sign a recognised striker despite spending over £300 million (S$500 million) on a rebuild was exposed in a 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest on Sept 5 which earned a first Premier League point but left them waiting for their first goal.

A frustrating end to the transfer window saw Spurs miss out on Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye, who ended up signing for Manchester City, while last season’s top scorer Richarlison has been omitted from the club’s Premier League squad.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi has received strong backing in the market, especially with a host of attacking midfielders and wingers, but his side look powder-puff up front.

Savio, who along with Omar Marmoush arrived from Manchester City, flattered to deceive before being substituted.

The club’s only out-and-out striker Dominic Solanke went close late in the game after coming on and Marmoush was guilty of missing a good chance before halftime, dragging a shot wide.

While a first clean sheet after 3-0 and 2-0 defeats at Brentford and home to Newcastle United respectively was welcome, Tottenham’s lack of proven firepower looks like being a problem.

“I think we played well but in the last third we have to improve,” De Zerbi, who saved Spurs from relegation last season after arriving with seven games to go, told reporters.

Tottenham failed to force goalkeeper Matz Sels into a save - the first time they have not had an effort on target in a Premier League game since April 2022. They last failed to score in three straight league games back in November 2021.

But Italian De Zerbi played down the statistics.

“We could have scored three or four goals today because if you take the wrong decision, you don’t score. But for me it’s a chance to score,” he said.

He also sounded confident that the goals will come.

“I love these players. Marmoush, we have to analyse if he has, or not, 15, 12 goals. I think, yes, because he has all the qualities, enough to score that number of goals,” he said.

“He has to improve, of course. Like Domi Solanke, I think if Domi is fit, is in the best physical condition, the chance he had was completely different.”

Mudryk not ready yet

Missing out on Ndiaye meant Spurs made a late swoop to sign Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk on a season-long loan from Chelsea on Sept 1 and he made an appearance off the bench at the City Ground, without making much of an impression.

“He’s not ready yet. He’s working to reach the best physical condition. He needs time, he needs work,” De Zerbi said.

While it was frustration for Tottenham, it was the same for the hosts, whose manager Oliver Glasner felt his side were denied a clear goal after Neco Williams bundled the ball home in the second half after some chaotic Spurs defending.

After a VAR check, referee Craig Pawson decided the ball had hit Williams’ arm as he dived to head home on the goal line.

Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams scores a goal that was later disallowed. PHOTO: REUTERS

“It’s not clear and obvious. You needed four different (camera) angles and then you guessed that he probably touched the ball with his arm,” Glasner, whose side have two points from their opening three games, said.

“The VAR should say to stay with the on-field decision because it is about strengthening the referee. Stick to the on-field decision.” REUTERS