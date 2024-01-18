Tottenham's Reguilon joins Brentford on loan

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 16, 2023 Manchester United's Sergio Reguilon looks dejected after Brighton & Hove Albion's Joao Pedro scores their third goal REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur's Spanish left back Sergio Reguilon joined Brentford on loan until the end of the season on Wednesday after failing to impress at Manchester United.

"Sergio is a perfect fit for us: a proven Premier League player in every aspect. He fits what we want. He's very offensive, has a very good cross and a very good left foot," Brentford manager Thomas Frank told the club's website.

Spain international Reguilon joined Tottenham from Real Madrid in 2020 having spent a season on loan at Sevilla but after initially doing well he struggled in his second season.

He joined United on loan in September and made 12 appearances for Erik ten Hag's side.

"He's got the experience we need to complement the rest of the squad and he's a good character," Frank said. "We need him, but I also think he needs us to show how good a footballer he is. I'm convinced that this will be a positive partnership." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top