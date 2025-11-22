Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank wants organised chaos in Arsenal derby

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

– Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank hopes his team can cause some chaos to knock English Premier League leaders Arsenal out of their efficient stride in the north London derby on Nov 23.

Arsenal came into this weekend four points clear of Manchester City after 11 games with just one defeat and have given the impression of a squad laser-focused on delivering the club’s first league title since 2004.

Frank admitted on Nov 21 that Spurs are a little way behind their bitter rivals but believes they can disrupt Mikel Arteta’s Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.

“The interesting thing is that probably both Mikel and I would like a little bit more of a controlled game, but it will probably end up absolutely madhouse,” said the Dane, who will be getting his first taste of the fixture.

“I expect a difficult (match), but a game that can go anywhere.”

Frank is regarded as a far more pragmatic coach than Ange Postecoglou, the man he replaced in the close season, with an emphasis on set pieces and data that served him so well at Brentford.

While not exactly setting the league alight with their style so far this season, Tottenham have been far more organised and efficient than under the Australian.

However, that is not to say Frank will be telling his side just to try and grind out a point.

“Definitely embrace controlled chaos, or chaos we like to create if that makes sense, because chaos can be good,” Frank added. “Chaos can be transitions, high-pressure and set-piece second phases and all those areas are of course areas we would like to exploit if we can.

“By the way, we will never go for a 0-0. It maybe will end 0-0, but we will always try to win – always, always, always.”

Tottenham have not won at the Emirates Stadium since a League Cup clash in 2018 and their last Premier League victory away to their neighbours was a 3-2 win in 2010.

Frank’s side have been impressive away from home this season though, taking 13 points from five games and the Dane said that will give them confidence ahead of the showdown.

“Arsenal are at the top of the table by quite a distance,” said Frank, who has had success against Arteta before. “They’ve been good for a few years, but we need to do everything we can to turn that around.

“It’s one game on Sunday, one game where I’m convinced that we’ll compete a lot. I will do everything we can to beat them.”

He also offered encouraging injury news before the clash, with forward Randal Kolo Muani available after suffering a head injury in the 2-2 draw with Manchester United last time out.

Defender Archie Gray is in the mix as well, as is midfielder Lucas Bergvall, who was forced out of the Sweden squad. Pape Matar Sarr is also in the Spurs squad despite suffering an injury while playing for Senegal. REUTERS