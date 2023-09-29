Tottenham will pose a ‘really tough test’ for Liverpool, says Jurgen Klopp

LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are two of four teams still undefeated in this season’s English Premier League – the other two being leaders Manchester City and Arsenal – and are set to put their unbeaten streak on the line when they clash on Saturday in north London.

While City have been cruising as they won all six of their matches so far, Liverpool and Spurs have done it the hard way, fighting back every time they have conceded first.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have won league matches against Bournemouth (3-1), Newcastle United (2-1) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (3-1) after trailing to early goals.

They have also done the same in the Europa League against Austria’s LASK (3-1) and Leicester City (3-1) in the League Cup third round in midweek.

Speaking on Friday ahead of the trip to Spurs, Klopp admitted he was bracing himself for a much tougher challenge, while lavishing praise on new Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou.

“It will be a really tough test. I can’t remember an easy game... we played at Newcastle, that was tough. Chelsea too (1-1 draw), the away games have all been tough, and home games not easy,” he said.

“Tottenham is doing really well. Ange seems to be a top bloke, I’m looking forward to meeting him.

“If you saw Celtic (his former team) play, you’d know how good a coach he is. He is delivering good football in a year when Harry Kane left.

“He is doing extremely well and they are exciting to watch. It’ll be a test for both of us.”

Despite their shaky starts, Liverpool are on a seven-game winning run in all competitions.

They have since moved up to second spot behind City in the Premier League standings on 16 points, two ahead of fourth-placed Tottenham.

The Reds are also unbeaten in 19 matches, and have not been defeated in eight away games in the English top flight.

Klopp will be confident heading into Saturday’s clash as his side have not lost to Spurs since a 4-1 defeat in October 2017, a 12-game run that includes doing the double over the London side last season.

He will be also buoyed by a near-fully fit squad as well, with the exception of Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic.