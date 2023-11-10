Tottenham will be as attacking as ever, hints manager Ange Postecoglou

LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has insisted that he will not change his style of play when his side travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Spurs lost their unbeaten record in the league on Monday when they were thumped 4-1 at home by London rivals Chelsea, having both Destiny Udogie and Cristian Romero sent off as well.

The result meant that they are now a point behind leaders Manchester City.

Playing a high line against Chelsea even after having their team decimated might have looked self-destructive, but it epitomised the philosophy that Postecoglou has instilled in his players.

When asked on Friday if he has a different plan should that strategy not work, the Australian was firm that he would not change and his team will be as attacking as ever.

“There’s always the temptation (to switch it up) but apart from chocolate I’m quite good at not giving in to temptations,” he said. “That’s just who we are, we would still be having a go with five players.”

Although Tottenham have now lost their first league game this season, they are unbeaten on the road in seven matches, so Postecoglou will be keen to extend that run.

Spurs, however, have lost in two of their last three Premier League clashes with Wolves – their last meeting was a 1-0 defeat at Molineux in March.

Another high defensive line is expected on Saturday, even with defenders Udogie and Romero both suspended.

Centre-back Micky van de Ven is also injured with a hamstring issue in the Chelsea game, as is playmaker James Maddison, who suffered an ankle problem.

Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon and Alfie Whiteman are also all sidelined.

“It’s maybe the first time in my career where we’ve had such a disruption from one game,” Postecoglou added.

The reality is, however, that with so much disruption to his starting line-up, a trip to Wolves, followed after the international break by a home game against a dangerous Aston Villa and a trip to City, are three games that could potentially undo so much of Tottenham’s good work.

But captain Son Heung-min, who had an early goal ruled out against Chelsea that would have made it 2-0, sounded the rallying cry.

“We made mistakes as a team, put ourselves in a tricky position. But hey, we will learn from these mistakes, we will bounce back, and we will be stronger together,” he said.