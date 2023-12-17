Tottenham upset Arsenal 1-0 in Women's Super League

LONDON - Martha Thomas scored for Tottenham who shocked Arsenal 1-0 for their first victory over the Gunners in the Women's Super League on Saturday, spoiling Arsenal's chance to move to the top of the table.

Tottenham are sixth in the standings on 15 points after 10 games, while Arsenal are second with 22 points and trail Chelsea on goal difference.

Arsenal dominated, with Caitlin Foord striking the post in the first half and Alessia Russo sending a header just off target after the interval.

But Spurs went ahead against the run of play in the 58th minute with Thomas slotting in Celin Bezit's cross.

Tottenham's victory ended Arsenal's winning streak of seven consecutive matches. Spurs had lost their previous two games by a combined 11-0. REUTERS