Tottenham upset Arsenal 1-0 in Women's Super League

Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - December 16, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Molly Bartrip in action with Arsenal's Alessia Russo Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley REUTERS
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - December 16, 2023 Arsenal's Caitlin Foord in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Martha Thomas Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley REUTERS
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - December 16, 2023 Arsenal's Alessia Russo heads at goal Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley REUTERS
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - December 16, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Luana Buehler in action with Arsenal's Caitlin Foord Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley REUTERS
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - December 16, 2023 Arsenal's Manuela Zinsberger looks dejected after the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley REUTERS
Updated
50 sec ago
Published
58 sec ago

LONDON - Martha Thomas scored for Tottenham who shocked Arsenal 1-0 for their first victory over the Gunners in the Women's Super League on Saturday, spoiling Arsenal's chance to move to the top of the table.

Tottenham are sixth in the standings on 15 points after 10 games, while Arsenal are second with 22 points and trail Chelsea on goal difference.

Arsenal dominated, with Caitlin Foord striking the post in the first half and Alessia Russo sending a header just off target after the interval.

But Spurs went ahead against the run of play in the 58th minute with Thomas slotting in Celin Bezit's cross.

Tottenham's victory ended Arsenal's winning streak of seven consecutive matches. Spurs had lost their previous two games by a combined 11-0. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top