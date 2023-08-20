Tottenham stun Manchester United to kick-start Postecoglou era

LONDON - Tottenham earned their first Premier League win of the Ange Postecoglou era as Pape Sarr inspired an impressive 2-0 victory against Manchester United on Saturday.

Postecoglou’s first home game as Tottenham manager served as the perfect introduction for the Australian, whose side played with the kind of flair sorely lacking from the north Londoners in recent years.

Senegal midfielder Sarr opened the scoring early in the second half with his first goal for Tottenham since signing from Metz in 2021.

Lisandro Martinez’s late own goal capped a dynamic Tottenham display that sealed Postecoglou’s first victory in his second game in charge.

After a draw at Brentford last weekend, Postecoglou will hope this eye-catching result against sloppy United can kick-start his reign.

“It was good. Man Utd probably had the better of the chances at the start, but I like the fact we hung in there and worked our way into the game,” Postecoglou said.

“Second half, certainly in spells, it kind of showed the team we want to be. I keep saying we’re still a long way to go, but I really liked the belief and resilience the guys have. They were brave.”

Following Antonio Conte, Nuno Espirito Santo and Jose Mourinho’s drab spells in charge, this was more like the ‘glory game’ that Spurs fans regard as their birthright.

But while Postecoglou earned plaudits for his success and attacking football in two seasons with Scottish champions Celtic, achieving similar feats with star-crossed Tottenham will be far harder.

Postecoglou has already had to deal with Harry Kane’s departure to German champions Bayern Munich, while also trying to erase the bitter taste of last season’s turbulent campaign.

After years of underachievement even with Kane in the team, Postecoglou’s first game in north London offered hope of life after the England striker.

In contrast to the sudden optimism around Tottenham, it has been a worrying start to the season for United manager Erik ten Hag.

United were unchanged from Monday’s scrappy 1-0 win over Wolves, although it was notable that Harry Maguire was absent from the squad following his decision to reject a move to West Ham this week.

Fortunate to beat Wolves in their opener, United weren’t so lucky this time as they paid the price for poor first-half finishing and a strangely lethargic second-half performance.

‘Look in the mirror’

“It was a very good performance in the first half, except we have to score. We deserved a penalty. I don’t know why it’s not,” Ten Hag said.

“Then we switched off. The start of the second half was not good, it was totally unnecessary to concede the first goal.

“We didn’t collapse, but when you lose it’s never good. You always have to look in the mirror.”