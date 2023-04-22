Tottenham still believe they can finish in top four, says Cristian Stellini

LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur are confident they can finish in the top four of the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League as long as it is still mathematically possible, interim manager Cristian Stellini said on Friday.

Spurs dropped out of the top four following the sacking of Antonio Conte in March and sit fifth in the standings with 53 points having played a game more than fourth-placed Newcastle United, who have 56.

They take on the Magpies on Sunday and Stellini said the game at St James’ Park will be one of the toughest but his men are not giving up just yet.

“I think until the maths gives us reason to stop believing, until that moment we will continue to believe, continue to push and play to reach (the top four),” the Italian said.

“We’ve had one week to recharge after the last game (3-2 loss to Bournemouth) and we had a good week.

“This is one of the worst stadiums to play in terms of the atmosphere, but we have a good squad and I believe in the players at the club. We are prepared to play.”

Tottenham have had a rough season with only a top-four league finish to challenge for having been knocked out of the FA Cup and Champions League in March.

“It was a difficult season but I think also that we fight all season against fate, against all our problems and this is important to grow. For me the players are continuing to fight to reach the target,” Stellini added.

He also said Spurs are aware of the many threats posed by Eddie Howe’s Newcastle, who have won five of their last six games.

“You have to prepare well for the game because they have a lot of options to use and a lot of good players,” he said.

“But we are strong enough to be prepared and to play a good match.”

Ben Davies and Clement Lenglet are back in training but are not ready to play this weekend.

Howe, meanwhile, urged Newcastle to play without any fear as they seek a return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Asked if it was the most important game of their season, he said: “It’s what we crave as professionals.

“You want the big games and you want it to mean something. We’re determined to express ourselves in the best way. We don’t want to play with any fear.”

Newcastle will be anxious to bounce back from last week’s 3-0 loss at Aston Villa, and their bid to secure European football will be boosted by the return of Miguel Almiron. REUTERS