Tottenham seal permanent deal for Dejan Kulusevski

LONDON - Tottenham secured a permanent deal for the signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus on Saturday, the Premier League club confirmed.

The Swedish winger has been on loan at Spurs for the past 18 months after joining on loan in January 2022.

Kulusevski impressed during his debut season as Tottenham finished in the Premier League’s top four.

But his first full season in north London was less successful as he scored just twice in 37 appearances in an injury-disrupted campaign.

“We are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus,” Spurs said in a statement.

“After joining the Club from the Serie A side in January, 2022, on an initial 18-month loan, the Sweden international has signed a contract that will run until 2028.”

According to reports, Tottenham will pay €30 million (S$43 million) for the 23-year-old.

He becomes Spurs’ first signing since Ange Postecoglou took charge as the club’s new manager. AFP