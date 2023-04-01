Tottenham’s bad week pales in comparison to Everton’s wretched state

LONDON – To say it has been a bad week for Tottenham Hotspur embraces understatement. The most surprising thing about Antonio Conte’s departure was the timing, after 10pm on Sunday. Relations had broken down a full week before.

If the club attempted a fast one with the media there, Wednesday offered little cover to be found when it was announced Fabio Paratici, the club’s managing director of football, had his ban in Italy extended worldwide. The individual whose job description includes sourcing and hiring managers is banned from operating in football for offences related to his time working at Juventus.

That left Cristian Stellini, Conte’s former assistant, and interim coach until the end of the season, left to face the media. “The decision was taken for the best of the club and for everyone,” said Stellini of Conte’s departure while able to offer little on Paratici’s situation.

“I’m not here for vanity. I’m here to help this club,” he declared ahead of his team’s Monday trip to Everton. He will be accompanied by Ryan Mason, the former Spurs player, a close confidante of Harry Kane, and they have a retrievable situation on their hands.

Conte’s self-immolation came with his team still fourth in the table. Brighton next week, a trip to Newcastle and Manchester United on April 27 will probably decide if the next manager inherits a Champions League team. It could be far, far worse.

Tottenham fans, not often given to optimism, need only look to Everton, a club that shares Spurs’ gift for underachievement, for reasons to be cheerful. Both were members of the Big Five that engineered the Premier League formation in 1992 only to fall from prominence almost in tandem.

Tottenham’s last decade or so has seen them around the top four, reaching a Champions League final in 2019, and while building, in the Tottenham Stadium, perhaps the best football ground in all Europe.

Everton have spent £700 million (S$1.15 billion) on players under owner Farhad Moshiri since 2016, a significantly higher net spend than Spurs, and now circle the drain. Deeply embedded within the four-point spread across seven clubs that is this season’s relegation battle, Sean Dyche has returned Everton to its 1990s-style “Dogs of War” values after replacing Frank Lampard in January as another relegation battle loomed.

The drop would be disastrous. Moshiri’s funding has dried up, and the club’s new stadium, on former docklands by the Mersey river, is a project running low on investment and momentum. Reports this weekend suggest the project is three to four months behind schedule.

Such a delay would would mean the new ground not being ready for the start of the 2024-25 season, only adding to costs of £760 million for a club already on living off shaky finances. The loss of the safety net that Premier League television rights provide, which was £110 million for the club in 2021-22, has the potential to leave the Everton Stadium as an abandoned white elephant.

So, Spurs fans, things really, truly could be a lot worse.