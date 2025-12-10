Tottenham relocate Pride flag ahead of Champions League clash amid security concerns

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - December 7, 2023 General view of an LGBT Rainbow laces campaign coloured corner flag before the match REUTERS/Tony Obrien

Dec 9 - Tottenham Hotspur moved their Progress Pride Flag from its usual spot at their stadium ahead of Tuesday's Champions League match against Slavia Prague, ‍citing ​security concerns raised by the visiting team.

The ‍flag is an updated version of the classic rainbow flag and is usually displayed ​in ​the north-east corner of the stadium.

"The flag has been relocated at the visiting team's request to UEFA on security grounds," the club told ‍Reuters.

The decision has sparked disappointment among Tottenham's LGBTQ+ fans.

"We are, of course, ​frustrated. You don't get ⁠to come to our stadium and dictate what's acceptable, let alone complain about a flag representing our community," the Proud Lilywhites Committee, which represents LGBTQ+ supporters, said in ​a statement.

In September 2022, following Spurs' 2-0 victory in a Champions League clash with Olympique ‌de Marseille, five fans were ​arrested for violence after rioting and tearing down the Pride Flag.

Tottenham will be looking to boost their chances of finishing in the top eight of the Champions League table. They are currently 16th in the standings, following their 5–3 loss to Paris St Germain last month.

They will, however, be ‍carrying momentum from Saturday's victory over Brentford, only their second home ​Premier League win this season.

Spurs will be without left back Destiny Udogie, who is ​out with a hamstring injury.

Their opponents, Slavia Prague, ‌languish near the foot of the Champions League table with three points from five matches. REUTERS