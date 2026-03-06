Straitstimes.com header logo

Tottenham relegation fears deepen with home loss to Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur's Pape Matar Sarr looking dejected after their March 5 defeat by Crystal Palace.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Tottenham lost 3-1 to Crystal Palace after Micky van de Ven's red card led to a complete collapse.
  • This fifth successive defeat extends Tottenham's winless league run to 11, leaving them just above the Premier League drop zone.
  • The defeat heightened relegation fears for Tottenham, who haven't been relegated from the top flight since 1977.

LONDON - The spectre of Premier League relegation loomed ever larger for Tottenham Hotspur on March 5 after a 3-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace left them teetering just above the drop zone.

When striker Dominic Solanke gave 16th-placed Tottenham the lead against the run of play in the 34th minute, a first league win in 2026 looked on the cards for the hosts.

But they collapsed in shambolic fashion before the interval with Palace replying three times to stun the hosts after Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven was sent off.

Van de Ven hauled back Ismaila Sarr in the area to receive a red card before Sarr slotted the home the resulting penalty.

Adam Wharton then played in Jorgen Strand Larsen to slot a low show past Guglielmo Vicario in the first minute of stoppage time and provided another classy assist for Sarr to make it 3-1.

Sarr also had a goal ruled out for a marginal offside shortly before Solanke’s opener.

Ten-man Tottenham battled after the break in a subdued atmosphere but could not prevent a fifth successive league defeat which extended their winless league run to 11.

They have 29 points from 29 games, one more than Nottingham Forest and West Ham United who are in better form. Palace’s victory lifted them into 13th place with 38 points.

Tottenham have been ever-present in the Premier League and were last relegated from the top flight in 1977, but interim manager Igor Tudor will have to turn things around very quickly if they are to stay above the trap door. REUTERS

