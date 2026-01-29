Tottenham reach Champions League last-16 with win in Frankfurt

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan 28 - Tottenham Hotspur forgot their domestic woes to qualify for the Champions League knockout rounds with a comfortable 2-0 victory at already-eliminated Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Randal Kolo Muani put the London club ahead just after halftime from close range and Dominic Solanke sealed the win when he drove in his side's second in the 77th minute.

The win completed an impressive group campaign for Thomas Frank's side who ended in fourth place with 17 points from their eight games despite languishing 14th in the Premier League.

Injury-depleted Spurs dominated their Bundesliga opponents with Xavi Simons having an early goal ruled out for offside while Wilson Odobert fired a shot against the woodwork.

Their only real scare was just before the break when Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson's shot bounced off the crossbar.

The Champions League has been a welcome distraction for Tottenham, with five wins from eight games and only seven goals conceded -- five of them in a 5-3 defeat by Paris St Germain.

"We basically had 12 available players for Dortmund (last week) and in this game and in both games the players stepped up," Frank, who has been under intense pressure, said.

"I need to say, we've seen some of the results in the Champions League tonight. We've seen some of the results throughout the league phase. There's no easy games. We're sitting here with 17 points, finishing fourth in the group stage, six clean sheets. I think it's very impressive."

Finishing fourth means Tottenham will be at home in the second leg of their last-16 tie. REUTERS