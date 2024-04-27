Tottenham may be X-factor to shake up Premier League title race

“It’s who we are, mate.” Ange Postecoglou’s diffident appearances in front of the media have made him a cult hero. So, too, have his Tottenham team playing adventurous, risk-taking football, the glory game the club’s fans cherish. The Australian has not been an unqualified success, since Tottenham’s chase for Champions League football via fourth place is now out of their hands. Though it’s not quite a lost cause, with Aston Villa also distracted by their Conference League adventures.

Tottenham’s remaining six matches are crammed into 20 days, a daunting schedule that nonetheless has the potential to make Postecoglou’s team into kingmakers.