Tottenham mauled by Wolverhampton Wanderers late show

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou admitted that his team ran out of steam in the end as Spurs conceded two dramatic stoppage-time goals at Wolverhampton Wanderers in their 2-1 English Premier League defeat on Saturday.

Brennan Johnson’s first Spurs goal looked set to send Postecoglou’s under-strength side back above Manchester City.

But after being wasteful for the first 90 minutes, Wolves found their shooting boots in added time.

Substitute Pablo Sarabia smashed home the equaliser in the 91st minute before Mario Lemina steered in the winner six minutes later.

“It is always a tough game here. Wolves are always going to come on strong and we ran out of legs at the end,” said Postecoglou on TNT Sports. “But it is understandable; a lot of those guys haven’t played. They scored a couple of good goals, and it is a hard one to take.

“Wolves are tough to beat and they came at us. We could have been more positive in the first half. We scored early and played conservatively, we had chances we could have taken.”

Spurs have now suffered back-to-back defeats after losing for the first time in the league under Postecoglou on Monday when Chelsea emerged from north London 4-1 victors after an action-packed encounter.

There were also longer lasting consequences for Tottenham from the loss to Chelsea as summer signings Micky van de Ven and James Maddison were ruled out with injury until the new year.

On playing without their influential playmaker Maddision, Postecoglou added: “The game is the same, 11 v 11. We’ve got to keep playing our football and the chances will come from that.”

Nevertheless, Spurs made a perfect start.

Pedro Porro’s low cross picked out Johnson at the near post and the Welshman prodded in his first goal since a £47.5 million (S$79 million) move from Nottingham Forest.

That was potent as the Tottenham attack were all game as the visitors were eventually made to pay for relying on a makeshift defence.