Tottenham managing director Fabio Paratici appeals against worldwide ban

LONDON – Tottenham managing director of football Fabio Paratici has appealed against Fifa’s decision to extend his ban worldwide.

Paratici was handed a 30-month suspension from Italian football in January after his former club Juventus were found guilty of false accounting.

The 50-year-old Italian was sporting director and managing director at Juventus before joining Tottenham in June 2021.

His initial ban applied to only his homeland, meaning he was free to continue working at Tottenham.

But Fifa threw the Tottenham hierarchy into turmoil on March 29 when the global governing body extended Paratici’s suspension across the rest of the football world.

“Fifa can only confirm that an appeal has been lodged by Mr Paratici against the decision passed by the Chairperson of the Disciplinary Committee to extend the sanction imposed by the FIGC (the Italian Football Federation) so as to have worldwide effect,” a Fifa statement said on Tuesday.

In March, Paratici agreed to take an immediate leave of absence from Tottenham following his suspension, adding to the troubled club’s problems after they parted company with manager Antonio Conte.

Prior to the ban, Paratici had been expected to play a key role in finding Conte’s successor as he worked alongside Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

Cristian Stellini, previously Conte’s assistant, is in charge of Tottenham on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Tottenham are fifth in the Premier League, three points adrift of the Champions League places, after Saturday’s 2-1 win over Brighton. AFP