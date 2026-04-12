Tottenham Hotspur stay in bottom three after 1-0 defeat by Sunderland

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Tottenham Hotspur's Destiny Udogie (left) and Randal Kolo Muani looking dejected after Nordi Mukiele scores Sunderland's winner in their 1-0 home triumph at the Stadium of Light on April 12, 2026.

– Tottenham Hotspur’s English Premier League plight deepened with a 1-0 loss at Sunderland on April 12 in Roberto de Zerbi’s first match in charge.

Spurs brought in the former Brighton & Hove Albion and Olympique Marseille boss at the end of March in a last-ditch bid to save themselves from a catastrophic relegation.

But the Italian failed to inspire his team in a tricky baptism at Sunderland and his team remain in the drop zone.

De Zerbi told the BBC: “We didn’t deserve to lose the game. We played a good game, maybe not enough to win but we were unlucky in a few situations in the first half.

“I cannot say anything to players because they gave their best in terms of attitude and spirit... I’m sure if we are able to win a game then everything will change.”

He added on Sky Sports: “I have 24 hours per day and it is not a problem of time... The players of the quality are great but we have to believe more in ourselves and the crucial part is to win one game.

“We can play much better than today but after five or six training games it is difficult. All together we have to stay focused to win one game.”

Tottenham, playing under their third manager this season, are without a Premier League win since late December (14 matches) as they contemplate the nightmare of a first relegation from the English top flight since 1977.

Sunderland, meanwhile, were heavily tipped for relegation but are 10th and one point outside the European places.

Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka told Sky Sports: “Before the season, nobody expected us to be where we are. When I signed it was 2 per cent chance of us staying up and now it is over 100 per cent. Give this football club respect.”

At the Stadium of Light, Spurs looked bright in the opening stages and were awarded a penalty that was subsequently overturned by the video assistant referee.

De Zerbi’s team were grateful to goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, who was out quickly to smother a Brian Brobbey shot at point-blank range shortly before half-time, while Robin Roefs denied Dominic Solanke at the other end.

Sunderland took the lead courtesy of a huge slice of luck on the hour, when Nordi Mukiele’s shot took a massive deflection off Micky van de Ven and looped into the goal.

De Zerbi made three changes, bringing on Joao Palhinha, Pape Matar Sarr and Mathys Tel and then lost captain Cristian Romero to injury.

Spurs pushed hard for an equaliser late on but Roefs tipped over a powerful Pedro Porro effort in stoppage time to ensure the win for Sunderland.

Tottenham, who parted ways with interim boss Igor Tudor at the end of March, are two points behind 17th-placed West Ham United and have six games left to save themselves from an almost unthinkable relegation.

They are the ninth-wealthiest club in the world, according to Deloitte’s latest rankings, underlining the extraordinary nature of their predicament.

Relegation rivals Nottingham Forest held Aston Villa to a 1-1 draw at the City Ground and remain one point above the Hammers.

Unai Emery’s Villa, chasing a Champions League spot next season, took the lead courtesy of a Murillo own goal.

Forest were level later in the first half when Neco Williams finished smartly from outside the box.

Forest manger Vitor Pereira told Sky Sports: “It was a good point in a difficult game against a very difficult opponent... Villa are a team not easy to control. Three points would be better than one.”

Williams added: “Every game for us now is a cup final. Every point is so important. We need to build and carry on with this momentum.”

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored twice, including a stoppage-time penalty, as Crystal Palace came from behind to beat Newcastle 2-1 at Selhurst Park. William Osula had given the Magpies a first-half lead. AFP